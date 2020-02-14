Love Aaj Kal: 5 Times Kartik Aaryan Held Sara Ali Khan in His Arms

The much-anticipated Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal has finally hit the silver screen on Valentine’s Day 2020. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are lovingly shipped as #Sartik by their fans, were spotted appearing at various events to promote the film.

The on-screen couple attended shows, interviews and events together and made their fans go gaga over them with their PDA moments.

Recently, during a promotional event, Sara was challenged to lift Kartik, and the actress successfully did it. However, Kartik had lifted the Kedarnath actress quite a few times.

Here are the top 5 moments when Veer held Zoe in his arms:

The actors got snapped when they visited Agra for promotions. Kartik held Sara in his arms with Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

Sara looked fresh as flowers in this beautiful chikankari white and pink suit while Kartik looked dapper in an orange jacket worn over a tee and a pair of denims.

The #SarTik got papped right outside the sets of the singing television reality show Indian Idol.

The fans witnessed a cute moment when Kartik lifted Sara when she got really tired during promotions.

The Love Aaj Kal stars were snapped during promotions of the film in the pink city of India, Jaipur.

