Love Alone Can’t Make a Relationship Work: Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Sustainable Marriage

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s love story is just like a fairy tale. The duo met for the first time on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul and after some time, started dating each other. Ajay is also known to be an introvert and that makes him completely opposite of his wife Kajol. She is outgoing, outspoken, funny and frank, whereas, Ajay is quiet, introvert, and likes living in his own bubble. They have been happily married since 1999 and they have a son named Yug, as well as daughter Nysa.

Ajay, who is quite vocal about his views - be it a personal topic or matter of discussion related to work - recently opened up making a marriage work in a YouTube interview with Ranveer Allahbadia. He shared the secrets of a happy and sustainable marriage and let us tell you, its not “love."

Ajay believes that love transforms as the relationship grows older. In the interview, he revealed, “Love transforms into something else. Partnership, responsibility, caring. That, I would say, is stronger than love. Because if it is only love, then it’s not going to last.” Apart from this, Ajay also opened up about what makes a relationship successful.

Managing disagreements

Ajay has a strong opinion that “two minds will think differently” and it can create disagreements but it is all about managing it. You talk to your partner and try to understand their views instead of sticking to your own point. So, what does Ajay does? He “discuss what is right and what is wrong and that is how it works.”

Understand your partner’s point of view

Another important thing for a strong relationship is understanding the point of view of your partner. If you two disagree over some issue, you try to look at the situation from your partner’s view and see how it works. “Feminine and masculine minds think different," said Ajay.

Apologise

The Shivaay actor feels that a relationship is always above one’s ego. If you know you have made a mistake, then instead of keeping your head above with ego, just apologise, it’ll make things much easy. As per Ajay, “If you think you are wrong, then you should be open about it, apologise and get over with it, then it works. If you are going to stick by your egos, it’s not going to work.”

So, are you going to embed these tips shared by Ajay in your lifestyle and make your relationship stronger?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.