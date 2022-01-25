Love Bite Side Effects: What You Don't Know About The Hickey

Giving a hickey while you make love with your partner is normal. However, not many know that love bites may affect your partner’s health as well. The mark left after a love bite is due to the coagulation of blood. Apart from problems like blood clotting, blue skin and swelling, you may also have to go through some major issues.

Oral herpes virus:

Due to the love bite, the herpes virus may cause sores in the surrounding areas of the face. If people with the oral herpes virus give love bites to their partner, it may get transmitted to the other person.

Iron deficiency

Due to the lack of iron in the body of some people, there is not enough blood flow. In such a situation, if they receive a love bite, its mark gets printed quickly and does not even disappear.

Increases risk of stroke

Love bites can prove to be extremely dangerous for you as there is a high chance of a small vein of the body getting suppressed, increasing the risk of stroke. At the same time, the possibility of having a paralysed attack from a love bite also increases. An example of this was also seen in New Zealand in 2011 when a 44-year-old woman’s left hand was paralysed due to a love bite.

The mark of love bite does not go away soon

Often the mark of a love bite starts to fade with time. But sometimes this mark is so deep that it does not fade away. Due to this, your partner might face embarrassment and may also have to hide it from everyone.

(Disclaimer: The information shared in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm them. Please contact the concerned expert before implementing them.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.