Love Body Piercing? Take Care of These Things to Avoid Infection in This Hot Weather

Body piercing has been a part of human life, especially for women, for centuries. Nose and ear piercing is considered a traditional custom for women. The first body piercing dates back to the 9th century BC. However, piercing can be a bit difficult in the summer months, so it is very important to take some precautions before getting pierced in this hot and sultry weather.

Choose your jewellery properly

Some people are very fond of artificial jewellery and wear them right after piercing. This increases the risk of infection. So, it is advisable to stick to gold or silver jewellery for a few days after getting pierced.

Get piercing done by experts

Many get their piercing done by non-professionals to save money, which may prove to be costlier later as you may face many problems like infections in organs like an ear infection. Therefore, always choose an experienced person for piercing. You can also get the piercing done at any jewellery shop.

Choose gun piercing

Gun piercing can be the best way to pierce your nose and ears. It is done with the help of a specialised gun in just a few seconds and you also feel less pain.

Always keep the pierced area clean

Always keep the pierced area clean and do not let the dirt particles settle in it at all. This will help reduce the chances of infection. Use some Dettol in water or any other disinfectant to clean the area at regular intervals. You can also apply turmeric mixed with oil to the affected area to get relief from the pain. Also, keep rotating the jewellery frequently.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

