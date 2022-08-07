‘Love Does Not Claim Possession But Gives Freedom’; Remembering Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore on his Death Anniversary

RABINDRANATH TAGORE DEATH ANNIVERSARY: A laureate par excellence, Rabindranath Tagore, fondly referred to as Gurudev by his followers, was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in the year 1913. Tagore’s body of work ranges from poems, short stories, songs, plays, and essays to other genres of literature.

Tagore’s compositions were used as national anthems by not just one but two countries. Jana Gana Mana written by the Noble laureate in 1911 was adopted as India’s national anthem on January 24, 1950, whereas his Amar Shonar Bangala was officially adopted as Bangladesh’s national anthem in 1972. At 80, Tagore breathed his last on August 7, 1941.

On his 80th death anniversary today, let’s take a look at some of his unforgettable quotes:

“Those who own much have much to fear” “Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven” “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark” “What is Art? It is the response of man’s creative soul to the call of the Real” “I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy” “Love does not claim possession but gives freedom” “Power said to the world, “You are mine.” The world kept it, prisoner, on her throne. Love said to the world, “I am thine.” The world gave it the freedom of her house.” “Music fills the infinite between two souls” “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars” “We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility”

