Love Dyeing Your Hair? Wait, Know Problems Linked With It First

People like to experiment a lot with their looks and especially with their hair. A hairdo can be done in different ways and you can even dye them in trendy hair colours. The craze around hair colour is increasing day by day. However, these hair dyes contain harmful ingredients that can cause many problems and allergies. While the hair colour gives you a trendy look, repetitive use can cause damage, in addition to allergies like itching, redness, and dryness. Those who have sensitive skin should avoid the use of hair dyes.

Symptoms of hair dye allergies

Red rashes on the body

Itchiness on the scalp, face and neck

Blisters

Swelling on face and neck

Swelling on legs, hands, eyelids and lips

Measures to prevent allergies caused by hair dye:

If you feel itchiness on the scalp, or redness on the skin after applying hair dye, then you can use aloe vera gel. The anti-bacterial properties present in aloe vera gel soothe skin and reduces irritation, swelling, redness and itching.

Honey can be used to treat skin allergies caused by hair dyes. Some of the properties present in honey calm the rashes and irritation. For this, put 1 tbsp of honey on sterile gauze and place it in the place of a rash. Do this twice or thrice a day.

Jojoba oil contains anti-inflammatory elements and wound healing properties. If you have a skin allergy problem following hair dye, then this oil can cure inflammation, wounds, rashes and itching. Add a little olive oil to a teaspoon of jojoba oil and heat it. Apply the mixture well to the affected area and leave it overnight. Wash the hair and scalp thoroughly in the morning.

Coconut oil, sesame oil, olive oil and tea tree oil can reduce the problems like redness, itching, irritation and swelling will reduce. This is because these oils have anti-inflammatory properties.

