Love Eating Samosas? This Age-Old Shop is Your Destination

Needless to say, Samosa is among the most-loved any-time snacks in India. This particular savoury has earned eternal fame. Wouldn’t even be an exaggeration to say that whenever hunger pangs, Samosa is the name that pops up in every desi’s mind.

The joy of relishing piping hot samosa filled with spicy mashed potato along with green chutney at any time of day is welcomed by everyone. There are quite a few samose walas in Delhi NCR, but there is one age-old samosa shop, which has been selling finger-licking snack for almost 32 years. The shop, Duggal Snacks, is a hidden gem located in Abhishek Plaza, Pocket B Market of Mayur Vihar Phase 2.

With the stuffing of boiled potatoes, peas, and different spices, the samosa is simply a delight for every food lover. At a cost of Rs. 15, the samosas here are sold out within seconds. People visit this shop from different parts of Delhi to indulge in the taste of delicious Duggal ke Samosa. Popular for serving with green and red dips, the shop has got many locals hooked onto its samosas.

Besides samosa, the shop is also known for its other snacks items like namkeen, bread pakodas, and kachoris. In addition, many also visit the shop to buy crunchy namakpare, Mathri, which they offer in six flavors-Sesame, Methi, Spinach, Saadi, etc. And while you’re there, try salty shortbread, juice, bakery biscuits from the same place.

The shop is running since 1990, but now, the third generation has taken over the command. For about 25 years only samosas were sold here. Later on, the initiative of the family members, snacks, snacks, etc. were also included here.

This shop was started by Premchand Duggal. When the credibility was established, his son Rajendra Duggal and his wife Rani Duggal took over this work. Nowadays the shop is managed by Mohit Duggal. The shop remains open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar Phase-2

