Love Heels? Follow These Tips To Avoid Pain And Blisters This Festive Season

Festive Seasons are here and women like to wear high heels to get the best look on special occasions. But sometimes wearing heels also causes pain in the feet, which takes away all the excitement. So, it becomes necessary to take special care of our feet while buying and wearing heels for the festival so that it does not affect your foot health.

So let us tell you some easy ways to take care of your feet while wearing heels this festive season.

Use moisturizer: Moisturizer is a must. Do not forget to apply moisturizer to the feet before wearing high heels. This will keep your feet stable after wearing heels. Along with that, it also reduces the possibility of burning and blistering in the feet. Therefore, before carrying heels, use a good moisturiser, lotion, or any foot cream.

Focus on the size of the heels: Sometimes, even wearing the wrong size of heels also causes pain in the feet. Therefore, be alert while choosing the size of your heels.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Choose platform heels: Most women love pencil heels because of their thin tip which gives a glamorous look. But these are comfortable only if you are weaning it for short time. But if you need to wear heels for a long time, opt for a platform heel as it has a wide base. This also gives you relief from foot pain and a glam look.

Stretch legs: Avoid wearing high heels for several hours in a row. Try to take off your heels and rest. Keep stretching your feet from time to time.

Use moleskin: Moleskin is not only used to line your shoes but also to avoid any rubbing. This wonder material can also be cut and applied directly over any blisters which you feel are coming on, or likely to any problem areas.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here