Love High Heels But Fear The Pain and Cuts? 4 Things To Keep in Mind

High heels and stilettos are an inseparable part of a woman’s life. Be it going off to work or getting decked up for a party, the perfect pair of heels enhance a woman’s beauty. While many women love to flaunt their legs by wearing pointy stilettos, they can be quite painful. Heels are bent forward, protruding in the front to give you a slimmer look. As a result, the ball of your foot has to endure all the force, which causes extreme pain once you take them off.

Don’t worry. We are not asking you to give up on your dream pair of stiletto heels. If you wish to continue wearing them, here are a few tips that you must follow in order to avoid foot injury or pain.

Wear correct size

The foremost thing to check before you splurge your money on buying the perfect pair of stilettos is to double-check the shoe size. A size that is either too small or too large will make it difficult for you to walk properly. Go in for narrow heels instead of too tight ones to avoid foot sprain.

Avoid pencil heels

Although pencil heels are deemed to be the classiest pair of shoes, it is better to avoid the, Since, the heels of the shoe are too slim and narrow they fail to provide a good balance to your feet. It is your foot that takes all the pressure, causing pain and discomfort. Keep aside pencil heels and only wear them on special occasions.

Wear block heels

Block heels are thicker and enable better support from behind. This divides the pressure uniformly on your feet rendering a better balance. Not to forget, block heels are stylish too.

Use blow dryer:

Yes. You can use a blow dryer for your feet as well. The warm air of the dryer will tighten the muscles on your heels, softening them, and will reduce the chances of getting cuts and bruises on your feet. Another pro tip to remember is stretching and massaging your feet, once you take off your favourite stiletto pair.

