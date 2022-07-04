Love Hyderabadi Mutton Keema? Here's How You Prepare it at Home

Hyderabadi Mutton Keema is a renowned dish across the country. The mouth-watering dish tastes perfect with roti or tandoori naan. And while many might believe that they can’t make it at home, we have the recipe here for you. Not just that, we will also explain everything in detail to make it easy for you.

Here’s how to make Hyderabadi Keema

Ingredients required for Hyderabadi Keema

500 grams mutton mince

50 grams of mustard oil

200 grams tomatoes finely chopped

4 onions finely chopped

4 green chillies finely chopped

2 teaspoon ginger and garlic paste

1 teaspoon salt (according to taste)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red Chilli powder

1/2 tsp Garam masala

1/2 tsp Black pepper powder

1/2 tsp Dry fenugreek

Slight green coriander chopped

How to make Hyderabadi Keema

To make Hyderabadi Keema, first, you have to wash the mutton thoroughly. Take it out in a vessel. Cut onions, green chillies, and tomatoes. Then make a paste of ginger and garlic. Keep all other things with you.

Now put a pressure cooker or wok on the gas and heat it by adding some oil. After a while, add chopped onions and green chillies and fry them well.

After a few minutes add ginger and garlic paste and cook it for some time. Then add mutton mince to it and fry it well. Add some water to it and keep cooking it till the water dries up. Make sure that the mince is cooked well.

Now add tomatoes to it and then add turmeric, red chilli, salt, garam masala, and black pepper powder. Add some water to it and mix it well and let it cook for 10-15 minutes.

When the mince becomes completely soft, then add green coriander, and crushed kasoori fenugreek and mix it. Now your Hyderabadi Keema is ready. Serve it hot with roti or naan.

