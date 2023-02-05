We all have different love languages. However, there is just one thing that unites us the most with our partners: coming home at the end of the day and bonding over a delicious dinner. One often doesn’t realize that food is an integral part of every relationship. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to grab a special dinner or perhaps even lunch? Head over to these restaurants across India for a romantic meal on Valentine’s Day.

GOA

Yazu - Pan Asian Beach Club, Goa

Yazu’s aura is a perfect place to visit for a sundowner date by the beach in Goa. It is all about exquisite contemporary dining, a dim ambiance, relaxing sunsets, and classic tones playing in the background, with a perfect setup to dine in and spend some quality relaxing experience with your loved ones.

The culinary offerings are Asian at heart but globally experimentative in spirit, the menu seeks to amaze your palate with its delectable cocktails and desserts

Maai - Goa

If you are looking for a chic, cozy and warm vibe for your valentines dinner, then Maai, in Assagao Goa is the place to be. With its rustic interiors set inside a 125-year-old Portuegues villa, Maai offers some of the best dishes and cocktails in Assagao.

They also have a beautiful alfresco section and have a delicious live grill and BBQ menu that begins at 6:30PM every day.

Mahe, Goa

Once a sleepy coastal village popularized by the hippie movement, is now a vibrant hub for varied food and beverage experiences. MAHé, Goa offers two distinct experiences – the Bar & the Cuisine. Dine at the al-fresco space, in the lap of nature or choose the enclosed environs for a distinct culinary experience. Opt for an immersive beverage experience at the Bar or enjoy a retro-style, prohibition era speakeasy in a hidden nook. Curate your own speakeasy experience with light, breezy elements that create an intimate dining experience along with a statement bar. Looking for a quite relaxing space to spend some quality time with yourself or your lover, while enjoying world-class drinks and delectable bites, MAHé is the place to be.

MUMBAI

Nara Thai Cuisine, BKC and Colaba

Nara is the perfect fine dining restaurant to visit for a Valentine’s day dinner. With authentic Thai dishes, a beautifully lit alfresco, and soft music playing in the background, you can spend your night at this town’s favorite restaurant on V-Day!

Try their signature dishes like Som Tam (Spicy raw papaya salad), Chicken Satay, Stir Fried minced chicken with chili and hot basil kaprao, or green curry with jasmine rice.

Silly, Khar

Nestled in a comfortable Khar lane is a big, off-white door, with a sign that says Silly. A perfect resto-bar for a date night with your loved ones with a heartwarming and aesthetically pleasing setting. A white and grey gravel pathway leads you through their outdoor garden with a mix of rustic spots.

Silly’s multi-cuisine menu includes comfort food from around the world and from different cities of India with some delectable cocktails such as Rosai Cucumas and Basil Smash.

Joshi House, Bandra West

Want to enjoy a beautiful candlelight dinner with your spouse on Valentine’s day? Then Joshi House is the place to be. Take in the beautiful Rajasthan-Haveli-inspired pristine white interior, all in romantic dim candle lighting. Do not miss out on the chef’s signature dishes like the Baked Brie Kunafa, Sweet Potato Shammi Chaat or the Burrata Palak Saag with Truffle. Additionally, Joshi House has one of the most extensive wine collections in Mumbai, and you can pair your dishes with wine suggestions by the restaurants Level 2 Wine Sommelier, Ketan Upadhyay.

Zerua, Worli

What can be more perfect than a breezy evening at this sky-high rooftop lounge. Zerua is an appropriate location for the ones who enjoy an open-air setting with eclectic lighting with lush tropical greenery and potted plants, setting the image of basque flora in the mind. Their stellar menu includes Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian fare— platters, sushi, pizzas, flatbread, and grilled dishes with a wide range of specially curated drinks menu with some enthralling cocktails.

145 Cafe & Bar

145 Cafe & Bar is the perfect dinner spot for the couple who enjoy an energetic vibe. With numerous cocktails and delectable dishes, you can’t go wrong with 145. Enjoy your night with some fun music, drinks and a game of pool. You can also enjoy some amazing dishes from their all new menu such as Gochujang Glazed Chicken wings, Tofu Tempura, Rocket & basil pesto Linguine, Popcorn Cauliflower Taco, Chilled Soba Noodle Salad, Katsu Sando, Chicken Poke Bowl and the Japanese Souffle pancake or enjoy cocktails like Mezcarita (Smoked Mezcal & Tequila), Peach & Rosemary Gin, Peanut Butter Old Fashioned, Pomegranate Aperol Spritz, Adam’s Godfather 2.0

Butterfly High

Food is happiness and the menu covers it all. It believes in one world, and its many gastronomical journeys. Butterfly High is the bar next door with a food menu that indulges its patrons. Main course options have serious takers of Veg Malaysian Korma with Malabar Paratha/Steamed Rice, Country Style Curry Leaf Paneer with Malabar Paratha and even Kerala Chicken Stew with Appam.

Every meal at Butterfly High ends on a sweet note, of dessert and good memories. The classic Crispy Honey Noodles with Ice Cream are a rare find on menus today, and match the enthusiasm of Nutella pancakes, Mario’s Discovery and Bailey’s Banofee Pie.

PUNE

Cobbler & Crew

Cobbler & Crew is Pune’s first high-energy cocktail society bar. The ambiance is a perfect draw for a dinner date with your loved ones. Low-lit intimate interiors exude the charm of the colonial era, with antique mirrors and artsy walls. They have created an inaugural seasonal menu of 12 unique creations influenced by classic cocktails and reimagined for today’s generation of fine drinkers. The cuisine is curated from across the world offering you something to discover, to rekindle, and to find comfort in.

Smoke House Deli

This Valentine’s Day, create a delightful experience for your lover. The eatery will be organising a special table set-up with candles, flowers, and a bottle of Chandon on each table with dim lights, romantic music, and a 3-course menu curated by their Head Chef & Brand Head, Jaydeep Mukherjee.

SOCIAL

Celebrate Valentine’s day at Social. The eatery has a segment called the ‘Following the Stop Light Theme’, where 3 long drinks will help one make the crowd aware of the status of their relationship. Singles LLIIT (Green): Singles, It’s Complicated LLIT (Yellow): It’s Complicated/Maybe and Taken LLIIT (Red): Committed. Activities include It’s A Match offer where you are supposed to show the screen of the dating app you’ve matched on, and get 2 LLIITs (1+1) on the Valentine’s Day LLIIT. #MetAtSOCIAL: One table will be set up at each outlet. Audience to share a photo of having met at SOCIAL, along with their story and they’ll book a table for them, table on us!

