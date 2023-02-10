It is February and love is truly in the air. Most of us have already planned a romantic and cosy dinner with our loved ones, or a private celebration at home. And to gear up for the upcoming time, we need to ensure that we look our best. A trip to the salon is necessary, but your hair and skin can only shine when there’s sheen from within. Clelia Cecilia Angelon, founder and CEO, Surya Brasil shares some tips to help you feel confident and radiant in your tresses.

The first step is to drink lots of water, and keep yourself hydrated. It is wintertime and we tend to skip this basic step. It energises the hair and makes them stronger from the root to the tip. It also helps to prevent split ends in the long run and ensures that you get a cleaner and healthier scalp. So, why miss out on this simple step, when it has so many benefits. Eat healthy and nutritious food. We all know how the minerals and vitamins in the food help in hair growth and add more shine to them. Food rich in iron like spinach, apple, beetroot should become your daily dose. Sea food, especially salmon, and lean poultry are also a great source of nutrition that leads to stronger roots, resulting in less breakage. Winter’s favourite fruit- guava is your go-to hack if you suffer from hair breakage. Adding dry fruits like figs, almonds, walnuts and raisins too help in speeding up hair growth. Avoid junk food, and this step will impact your hair as well as skin, leading to a healthier you. A healthy routine is what you can gift yourself, because you deserve some self-love too.

Many of us suffer from grey hair, especially due to the pollution, the chemical laden products we use and sometimes it is genetic too. While efforts are on to find a solution to reverse greying but it is not possible. The only way is to dye them. Do yourself a favour and avoid those harsh chemical hair dyes that contain sulphates, parabens and prethalates. In a lot of cases they also contain ammonia or its by-products like Ethanolamine, Dietanolamine and Triethanolamine that can irritate skin, give a feeling of burning, and impact mouth, throat, lungs as well as eyes. Thus, shifting to a natural solution is the right choice. Henna is fast replacing these chemical hair dyes as the organic, vegan and natural alternative. It is as effective, and results in hair colour that lasts longer and has no side effects. Long gone are the days when henna gave an orangish tint that was despised by a lot of youngsters. Today, you can buy henna mixed with amla, Chamomile, Jua, Malva, Jaborandi, Babaçu Oil, Copaíba, Guaraná, Cumaru, Açaí, Olive and Coconut Powder Oil, found in the Amazon rainforests, that can give stylish colors like natural brown, black, copper, burgundy, chocolate, red and also blonde. But knowing your ingredients is the key here to get the desired results. Products made from herbs based in India, Brazil or any other place will be a good choice as natural organic extract will be beneficial for your hairs, similarly if you may opt for a vegan product, it will be a better choice. For those who don’t have so much time, yet want to dye their hair, premixed henna cream is available in the market that can make you look stylish. Supplied with an easy to apply applicator it is the perfect solution for the millennials who are becoming conscious about their ingredients. You can also use restorative and sulphate free shampoo and conditioners that will nourish the hair and ensure that the colour stays longer. As that gorgeous mane will shine bright your loved one won’t be able to take their eyes off you.

