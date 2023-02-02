With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s crucial to stay on top of the latest makeup trends to ensure your look is on point. Making a lasting impression on your special day with your partner is just as important as making the day unforgettable. Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to get dolled up and show off your playful side. A flirty and fun eye makeup look can be achieved by incorporating light and vibrant colours that complement your eye colour. Whether you’re going for a romantic dinner with your significant other or a night out with friends, a playful eye makeup look will make you feel confident and stylish. We will guide you through the steps to achieve a fun and flirty eyeshadow look that will make your eyes sparkle on Valentine’s Day. Celebrity Make Up Artist Meera Bhandari shares eye makeup tips to elevate your V-Day look.

Day Look

For a lunch or brunch date, enhance your eye look with pink matte eyeshadow on the lid and a gentle foxy liner. Don’t forget to finish the look with voluminous mascara and curled lashes, which will open up your eyes and give them an extra lift.

And here comes a pro tip: Take a spoolie dip into your concealer, apply the concealer on your lashes and then apply your mascara, this will give an extra length and volume to your lashes. And that’s not all, take a white/nude eye pencil and apply on water line to make your eyes looks bigger.

Evening look

For a different yet classy look, take a nude eye shadow in the tone of brown or pink, blend on your eye lids and then apply a pink liquid liner and let the liner do the talking. You can keep team with a rosy cheek tint and lip gloss for that perfect sultry look. Don’t forget a tinted brow gel to enhance your brows. And you are ready to go.

Night Look

Make your eyes the center of attention at a party by opting for shimmer eyeshadows in metallic pink or brown shades. Line your waterline with a black kohl pencil, smudging it with a darker brown to create a smoky effect. Finish the look with luscious mink lashes or voluminous mascara, and well-groomed eyebrows. With these steps, your eyes will be the talk of the night.

