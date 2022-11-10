Love Punjabi Style Dum Aloo? Well, We Got You Covered With This Easy Recipe

Dum aloo is one of those dishes that we usually save for special occasions because it requires some effort to prepare. But that is not the case. Rich and flavorful dum aloo are as simple to prepare as any other everyday meal and the Punjabi-style dum aloo requires no unusual ingredients and can be made whenever you want to treat yourself to a delectable Indian spread. Crispy, deep-fried potatoes simmer in a rich onion-tomato gravy bursting with flavours from whole spices and masalas commonly found in our kitchen. Follow this recipe and learn how to make mouth-watering Punjabi-style dum aloo with curd-based Kasuri methi flavoured gravy at home in just a few easy steps.

Ingredients

15 small Potatoes, boiled in salted water

1 large Onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup thick Curd (yoghurt)

1 Bay Leaf

1 pinch Asafoetida (hing)

1 teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1 tablespoon Coriander Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

1 pod Green Cardamom

1 small piece of Cinnamon

1 Clove, optional

8-10 Cashew Nuts or 2 tablespoons Peanuts

1/2 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)

1 teaspoon Sugar, optional

5 tablespoons Cooking Oil

2 tablespoons Coriander Leaves, chopped

Salt as per your taste

Punjabi Style Dum Aloo Recipe:

Peel and prick boiled potatoes with a fork.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add the boiled potatoes and shallow fry them over medium heat until light brown. Drain and place on a plate.

To make a dry mix powder, combine coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cardamom pod, cinnamon, clove, and cashew nuts.

In the same Kadhai, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Season with asafoetida, bay leaves, and finely chopped onion. Saute until the onion turns light brown, about 1-2 minutes. Again, saute for 30 seconds after adding the ginger garlic paste.

Sauté for a minute after adding the dry mix powder (prepared in step 3).

Beat the curd, then gradually add it to the kadhai and mix well.

Mix in the turmeric powder and red chilli powder. Stir continuously for 2-3 minutes, or until the oil begins to separate.

Cook for 2 minutes on low heat with the shallow fried potatoes, Kasuri methi, sugar, and salt.

Bring 3/4 cup water to a boil over medium heat.

When it begins to boil, cook covered on low heat for 3-4 minutes, or until the desired gravy consistency is reached. Remove from the heat and place in a serving bowl and enjoy the drooling Punjabi-style Dum Aloo with your friends or family.

