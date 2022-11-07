Love Rice And Don't Want To Ditch It For Weight Loss? Expert Shares Solution

It is a common notion that one has to ditch rice and dairy products in order to achieve the desired fitness goal. However, that should not be the case every time. Did you know that you can eat rice, banana, dairy and gluten products and still attain that fit physique? Yes, it is true.

Certified dietician Kiran Kukreja, who specializes in weight management, suggests that these food items should not be excluded from a person’s diet if they wish to lose weight. It is because these items not only provide nourishment but can also fasten the weight loss process when consumed properly.

Read what the expert has said in an Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dt. Kiran Kukreja (@nuttyovernutritionn)

Rice: According to dietician Kiran Kukreja, rice is a good source of carbohydrates that fuels the body and keeps it energized and satisfied. While sharing why rice shouldn’t be eaten in more quantity, she adds that it has low fibre content. However, providing just the right solution, the expert suggests that the low fibre content can be balanced with the addition of lots of vegetables. “Thus, instead of eliminating rice completely you only need to change the way you eat rice,” she said.

Banana: Consuming bananas are often recommended when it comes to weight gain but the expert suggests that it can also be proven good for weight loss as well. She explained, “Bananas are actually good for weight loss because they have a good amount of fibre that slows down digestion and keep you full.” She added that increasing fibre intake can reduce the risk of weight gain by about 30% and hence eating one banana a day as part of a healthy weight loss diet is permissible.

Gluten: Many opt for a gluten-free diet for weight loss but Dr Kukreja highlighted that there is “no scientific evidence” that proves gluten causes more weight gain. She advises not to exclude chapatis from one’s diet to lose weight.

Top Showsha Video

Dairy: While dairy is another aspect that becomes questionable when it comes to weight loss, the dietician explains the presence of calcium in dairy products that can boost the breakdown of fat in fat cells. However, she suggests that the dairy product that one consumes should not be packaged products.

Mango: The dietician reveals mango has phytochemicals present in it that are proven to suppress fat-producing cells in the human body. “Mangoes are also high in calories but also it is extremely high in dietary fibre and water, which helps to promote digestive health. Thus, have mangoes in portion control,” she concluded.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here