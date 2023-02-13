Soya chaap curry is a popular cuisine which is served mostly in North India. This easy-to-make and protein-rich Indian curry satisfies your hunger pangs and helps you maintain a healthy diet. It tastes great when served with a combination of Indian flatbread such as garlic naan, tandoori roti, kulcha or even pulao and biriyani.

Soya chaap curry is a flavourful, spicy and delicious vegetarian version that makes you feel full yet satisfied. To know about the ingredients and recipe of soya chaap curry, scroll below.

Ingredients for soya chap curry recipe:

2 tbsp oil

4 soya chaap sticks

3 tomatoes

1 green chilli

1 pinch asafoetida

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon red chilli

½ tsp garam masala

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 bay leaf

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp onion paste

1 tsp garlic paste

½ cup cream

A pinch of kasuri methi

Salt as per taste

How to make soya chaap recipe?

Firstly, take soya chaap, you can use either canned or frozen chaap. Then make sure to clean it thoroughly with fresh water. Now, cut it into small pieces. Note, if you chop it into larger pieces, the frying time will be longer. After this, pour some oil into a pan and let it heat for some time. Now, add soya sticks to the heating pan and ensure to roast until it turns brown.

After letting it heat for the required time duration, take out the soya chapstick and add bay leaf, cumin and onion paste and fry in the remaining oil. Pour the right amount of salt and turmeric into the heating pan. Mix them well and add ginger garlic paste, coriander powder, cumin powder and red chilli powder to it. Blend the mixture well and pour water into the mixture. Following this, add some tomato pulp to make the gravy.

Lastly, add coriander leaves, kasuri methi and garam masala to the mixture. Stir it well and add cream to it. Now, it’s time to add roasted soya chaap sticks to the curry and let it boil. Your dish is ready. Serve it with garnished cream.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here