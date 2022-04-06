Love Swimming? Here's How it Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Apart from helping us lose weight and tone our muscles, swimming also ensures a healthy heart. Thirty minutes of swimming can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease in the woman by 30-40 per cent. Swimming strengthens the heart and helps increase its ability to pump blood. It also reduces blood pressure and aids in raising the level of Good cholesterol.

Let’s see how swimming benefits our hearts:

Improves Heart rate

The heart is a muscle and just like any other muscle, one can train and strengthen it. Our heart pumps more blood with each beat and supplies it throughout the body. Lowering your resting heart rate has health benefits, as it reduces the risk of heart disease. Swimmers have resting heart rates as low as 40 beats per minute. The resting heart rate of an average person is 60–70 beats per minute.

Lowers Blood Pressure

Swimming is an aerobic exercise, which makes the heart strong. Due to this, the heart allows a swift blood flow in the body. To maintain low blood pressure, you should swim for 30 minutes every day.

According to studies, exercising for 2.5 hours each week is adequate to maintain a healthy heart.

Improves Breathing

Swimming also alleviates the problems related to breathing. Swimmers take much faster and longer breaths in a single breath as compared to a normal person.

Swimming benefits the large muscle groups of the body. It increases heart rate, making your lungs work more efficiently. The more you swim, the more your blood pressure and heart rate improve.

Aids in improving blood circulation

Swimming improves your heart rate, which increases the blood supply to the body. This improved circulation helps alleviate the numbness and tingling you were experiencing as a result of inadequate blood circulation.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

