Love to flaunt your heels? Follow these tips to get rid of the pain

Women often find themselves struggling between comfort and style. Even though most women are incredibly fond of wearing high-heeled shoes, they refrain from it due to the multiple problems that it can ensue including musculoskeletal disorders in addition to the pain.

High heels are made to point the foot downwards to make your legs appear slim and appealing. In this position, the toes bend down to touch the ground which adds force to the ball of the foot. Metatarsalgia is the term used to describe the discomfort felt at the ball of the foot. This pressure increases with the height of the heel.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Founder of Merahki Holistic Wellness, Dr Nidhi Bajaj shared a few tips to take care of the side effects of wearing heels. The guidelines are as follows:

1. Massage your calf as well as your foot area twice or thrice in order to release the calf muscle trigger points. You should use the foam roller on the hamstrings, iliotibial band and the low back muscles as well.

2. Improve your posture while wearing heels.

3. Try to walk normally in heels.

4. Practice ankle range motion exercises to reduce the instability caused by heels.

5. Stretch your calf muscles twice or thrice every day for 60 seconds.

Furthermore, try buying heels that are thicker as well as have an open toe. Other than that, refrain from buying extremely long-heeled shoes.

