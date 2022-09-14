CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Lifestyle » Love Watching Web Shows on Mobile? Now You Can Do That On Flight Using This Hack
1-MIN READ

Love Watching Web Shows on Mobile? Now You Can Do That On Flight Using This Hack

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 16:56 IST

New Delhi

People love watching movies and shows on OTT platforms or just surfing the net to pass their time.

People love watching movies and shows on OTT platforms or just surfing the net to pass their time.

This hack will ensure that your phone stays hanging to the seat in front of you

Flights have become an increasingly popular means of transport simply because they are convenient and save us a lot of time. Flights take almost 1/12th the time that trains do to travel between two cities in India. Sometimes, for a journey that would take about 1.5 days to cover, flights can cover the same within a couple of hours. However, a drawback that domestic flights have is that there is no internet accessibility inside as soon as the plane takes off.

People love watching movies and shows on OTT platforms or just surfing the net to pass their time. But due to the unavailability of the internet, it becomes very difficult to keep ourselves entertained. However, downloading a web series or a movie before your flight takes off can help you pass time when you are in mid-air. This way, you will have something to watch while you fly to your destination. But how do you keep your phone plugged into the seat so that you can watch anything hands-free?


An Instagram handle by the name “Global Community for Solo Travelers!”, posted a video of a person showing a phone hack that can be used on a flight to hang your phone. To do this, first, open your phone cover and insert a piece of paper partially in the horizontal orientation. Put the cover back on the phone with the piece of paper in between. Now open the utility table from the back of the seat in front of you partially and tuck the piece of paper in from the other end. Lock the table again with the paper tucked in between.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This hack will ensure that your phone stays hanging to the seat in front of you while you sit and watch anything on your phone hands-free. The caption of the video that blew Instagram users’ minds read, “We once saw someone on our flight do this and our minds were legit BLOWN.” The video has over 17.5k views and 424 likes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 14, 2022, 16:56 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 16:56 IST