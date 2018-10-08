English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Breast Cancer Awareness: January Jones Posts Topless Selfie, Urges Women to Get Mammogram
January Jones spread breast cancer awareness sharing a message on social media to urges women to get themselves checked.
January Jones Image: Instagram
It's the Breast Cancer Awareness Month and people are doing their bit to spread awareness.
Actress January Jones also supports the cause by reminding women to get a mammogram.
And how differently is she reaching out to women?
Jones took to social media and posted a topless mirror selfie of herself in a bid to spread breast cancer awareness.
Along with the playful selfie in the mirror, she posted a message, “It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys!” “This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram!”
It wasn't just another selfie but Jones decided to use a scarecrow filter on her face, straw hat on her head and little nose patch. We are guessing that's for the Halloween spirit.
She wore a gold heart neck piece and added the phrase, "Love Your Mellons", this is how she decided to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Jones also informed her fans that British fashion designer Tamara Mellon was offering free mammograms in a mobile recreational vehicle.
“@tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles!” she wrote. “Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons”
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
