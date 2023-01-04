Loved Kareena Kapoor's New Year Outfit? It's Worth Rs 2.36 Lakh

When it comes to fashion, there’s one actress who always tops the list and that is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has become a style icon for youth. Give her any outfit and silhouette, and Kareena will slay in it. From sporting baggy jeans to looking effortlessly stylish in haute couture during pregnancy, the Jab We Met actress keeps redefining fashion. The actress loves to dress up in shimmery outfits and to welcome the new year, she wore a stunning gown. But, do you know the price of that dress?

Kareena Kapoor Khan slipped into a sequinned green gown from the shelves of the designer label Elie Saab. The designer outfit is from the Fall 2022 collection and is called the Laurel Green Striped Sequin Dress. It costs a whopping Rs. 2.36 lakh (USD 2,850).

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a fashion statement in this elegant gown featuring a plunging neckline and full-length sleeves, cinched waist, a thigh-high slit in the front and a floor-grazing hemline. The loose and relaxed silhouette added a grace quotient to the outfit making her look dreamy.

To further elevate her looks, she added sparkling ear studs, a diamond and emerald necklace, matching rings and a pair of dazzling high heels, which perfectly complemented the outfit. She also added a handheld clutch to her look.

To add glam, she decided to flaunt her flawless and radiant skin with blushed cheeks, subtle smokey eyes, and a hint of highlighter and mauve-coloured lip colour. She pulled her hair back in a sleek bun for a neat and sophisticated look

Check out her look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took a break from their respective schedules to enjoy some family time. The family jetted off to Switzerland and celebrated Taimur’s 6th birthday. They spent a week there and also marked Christmas and New Year with their near and dear ones.

