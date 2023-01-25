Loved Shilpa Shetty's Belly Dance Tutorial? These 5 Benefits Will Make You Try It

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram posts are enough for inspiration. Ditching her regular workout, she posted a video of her doing belly dance, demonstrating step-by-step how a specific move helps strengthen the core muscles. While posting the video she wrote a lengthy caption that described the benefits of belly dance.

She said, “Everything in life deserves a JHATKA or a tadka, at regular intervals. My Monday motivation is no different. Today’s routine includes a belly dance move, which works the core inside-out. Our core consists of the pelvic, lower back, glute, and abdominal muscles. This belly dance move trains the core for strength and shape.”

She even suggested how one can master the move. “Keeping one leg straight with the foot flat on the floor, raise the heel of the other leg as high without bending at the knee and then draw an outward circle with your hip. Repeat on the other side and work alternately (Imagine drawing the infinity sign)," she said.

She added, “Once you master this move, you can perform a mix of slow and fast movements to challenge your core. Belly dance also helps in learning how to control the core and works on the deeper abdominal muscles. Different from the usual, isn’t it?”

Regardless of your level of dance experience, belly dancing is a fantastic way to remain in shape, build confidence, and maintain your health.

The advantages of belly dancing, one of the oldest dance traditions, are clear. Belly dancing is not only enjoyable and expressive but also helps with balance, strength, digestion, coordination, and confidence. Although belly dance is energising and entertaining, its advantages for your health are greatly underrated.

Belly dancing’s intricate movements of internal muscle structure considerably help in muscular toning.

Confidence levels normally rise as a result of the improvement in physique and muscle tone.

Like most other dance styles, belly dancing enables your body to release endorphins and dopamine, or “feel good" hormones.

Yoga and Pilates, which both work the body’s spine, knees, and pelvic regions, share many of the same motions and postures with belly dance.

Belly dancing may be a calming experience, especially during the class’ last “cool-down" segment with its entrancing music!

Belly dancing can also help prevent lower back problems and relieve back stress.

