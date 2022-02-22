Lovlina Borgohain: A Champion’s Training Manual

It goes without saying that boxer Lovlina Borgohain made history after her Olympic medal winning performance at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Borgohain, who is just 24-years-old, is currently training for a heavy sporting season that will soon arrive.

The pugilist, who is represented by Adidas, says ever since her win, it has been a smooth sailing for her when it comes to training. For those who are wondering how it is panning out, the Olympic medalist, in an interview, revealed how physical and mental wellbeing goes a long way in extracting a match winning performance.

Here’s the champion explaining her fitness routine in her own words:

The mindset of an athlete

The training differed before and after the Olympics. The initial stage is controlling the mental state. There was a certain obsession with the tournament. It took over me to such an extent that I started feeling that even if I step out of my training center for something I will be losing out on training. But these turned out to be minor things for me because I have been through so much initially. After that with Covid-19 there was a break. Add to that the numerous injuries that we suffered. These things make you mentally stronger. It instilled discipline in us. Once you are able to control your mind, everything will follow. People think discipline is only restricted to eating habits. That is not true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW6P9JrPEbA/

The training manual

To free my mind, I started training on my own initially. I decided my own workout routines so that for the initial few days I get used to training. It is very important to have a free flowing energy. You should not feel locked in inside a gym. Now we have Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships coming up. Before Olympics, there was a little less stress while I trained. I don’t know why, but I feel more free and confident now. I train twice a day now. The timing differs, sometimes I start at 7am otherwise at 9am. But I train for two hours in the morning and evening. It is a mix of strength and cardio. And then, there is the diet. Since there are weight categories in boxing, you cannot eat anything that you want. You have to be mindful of what you eat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVA8yx7IE8S/

Sweating it out like a champ

The next most important thing for an athlete like me is protein intake. I usually consume protein after training for recovery. I always carry a bottle of electral powder with me. I feel it is very important to have that when you are undergoing intensive training. You sweat a lot while you train so it is important to retain energy. For us athletes, blood tests are important because it tells us whether there is any deficiency in our body- protein, vitamin, iron etc. With that we can know what we are lacking. I trained at home with gas cylinder and water bottles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTou2HbJmH4/

