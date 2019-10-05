Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Low Birth Weight Linked to Cardiovascular Risk: Study

Researcher Amna Umer explored how low birth weight correlates to cardiovascular risk factors in childhood. Read below to find out more.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Low Birth Weight Linked to Cardiovascular Risk: Study
Image: Getty Images

 Low birth weight was linked not only to poor health outcomes in the beginning but also to chronic health conditions later in life, researchers have warned.

"Low birth babies are either associated with congenital heart disease or on a long term basis, has increased risk of cardiovascular morbidities such as myocardial infarction," said Prashant Patil, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist, Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the study published in the Journal of Developmental Origins of Health and Disease, West Virginia University researcher Amna Umer explored how low birth weight correlates to cardiovascular risk factors in childhood.

The research team assessed data of 20,000 fifth-graders born in West Virginia.

They discovered that if children had a low birth weight, they were more likely to exhibit cardiovascular risk factors in fifth grade.

"Previously it was thought that risk factors for cardiovascular diseases were only observed in adults because cardiovascular disease is mostly seen in adults, but in the past few years, we've seen that these risk factors are observed in children as well," Umer said.

The children in the study comprised were all born full-term, between 1994-2010, across West Virginia's 55 counties.

The researchers considered each child's birth weight and his or her body mass index (BMI) in fifth grade, among other variables.

They also evaluated each fifth-grader's level of triglycerides, the fat that circulates in the blood, and various cholesterol types.

"Low birth weight was associated with higher levels of 'bad' cholesterol and lower levels of 'good' cholesterol," Umer said.

"In addition, children with a low birth weight tended to have higher triglyceride levels. These traits are risk factors for heart attack, stroke, peripheral artery disease, atherosclerosis, and other disorders," she added.

Even after the researchers took into account the children's BMIs, socio-demographics, family medical histories, and other factors, the relationship between these risk factors and low birth weight remained significant.

According to L. Srinivas, Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist, Jupiter Hospital, Mumbai, low birth weight was mostly linked with hypertension, atherosclerotic heart disease, and Metabolic syndrome X.

"However, prematurity with low birth weight has a strong association with persistent ductus arterioles which is a major cause of poor outcomes in small babies. Low birth weight could also indicate the presence of various genetic disorders of which heart disease could be co-existent," he told IANS.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram