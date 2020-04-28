Low Blood Pressure: Know Why It Is Harmful

Low blood pressure or hypotension can be a matter of concern, if not tackled at the right time.

"Low blood pressure can be described as blood pressure that is low enough that the flow of the blood to one's body organs is inadequate, and one may exhibit symptoms such as dizziness, light-headedness, and even fainting, increased thirst, shallow breathing, tiredness, chest pain, and nausea. The causes for it is reduced blood volume, heart disease and medications. You will be shocked to know that improper blood flow to the organs of the body can invite strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure and even shock," Dr Nimit Shah, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Sir H N Reliance hospital told IANSlife.

It is essential to follow some vital tips such as having an adequate amount of salt, drinking a lot of fluids, and taking medications recommended by your doctor. The senior doctor shares these suggestions to manage low blood pressure.

Opt for a well-balanced diet

Did you know that having low levels of vitamin B-12, folic acid, and iron can invite anaemia? It can occur when the body cannot make enough blood. Not only this, but anaemia can also lower one's blood pressure. It is important to eat fresh fruit and vegetables. Limit your carb intake and eat smaller meals to prevent that sudden drop in blood pressure.

Eat adequate salt

Yes, you heard it right. Sodium content in salt can help you raise your blood pressure. So, just consult your doctor about the foods you must include and exclude in the diet, and amount the right amount of salt intake.

Bid adieu to alcohol

It can lead to dehydration and cause low blood pressure, among a host of other issues.

How to manage your medications

Do not self-medicate as it can be risky. Patients with heart disease and hypertension, might need to alter their medication if their blood pressure remains low. Few of the heart medications can cause low BP. If you are a heart patient and especially with weak heart (heart failure) and develop diarrhoea and/or vomiting, consult your doctor soon, as s/he might consider reducing your water pills or blood pressure medications.

Drink a lot of water

If you are not drinking enough water, then you are doing it all wrong. Dehydration can lead to low blood pressure. So, up your fluid intake right away. Recommendation is to drink at least three litres of water per day if you do not have a weak heart or akidney disease.

Get moving

Do light exercises that do not strain your body and enhance the blood circulation. Walking or yoga can be helpful.

