English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Low-calorie Diet May be More Beneficial for Men: Study
The researchers, from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, found that men had larger reductions in a metabolic syndrome score, a diabetes indicator, fat mass and heart rate.
Image: Getty images.
Loading...
Men who have a low-calorie diet are likely to lose significantly more body weight than women, a new study has found.
The researchers, from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, found that men had larger reductions in a metabolic syndrome score, a diabetes indicator, fat mass and heart rate.
Women, on the other hand, had larger reductions in HDL-cholesterol, hip circumference, lean body mass (or fat free mass), and pulse pressure than men.
For the study, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, the team involved 1504 women and 720 men.
Following the low-energy diet for eight weeks, weight loss was 16 per cent greater in men than in women (11.8 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively) but improvements in insulin resistance were similar.
"Despite adjusting for the differences in weight loss, it appears that men benefited more from the intervention than women," said lead author Pia Christensen from the varsity.
"However, the eight-week low-energy diet in individuals with pre-diabetes did result in the initial 10 per cent weight loss needed to achieve major metabolic improvement in the first phase of a diabetes prevention programme," Christensen added.
These findings are clinically important and suggest gender-specific changes after weight loss, the researchers noted.
Also Watch
The researchers, from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, found that men had larger reductions in a metabolic syndrome score, a diabetes indicator, fat mass and heart rate.
Women, on the other hand, had larger reductions in HDL-cholesterol, hip circumference, lean body mass (or fat free mass), and pulse pressure than men.
For the study, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, the team involved 1504 women and 720 men.
Following the low-energy diet for eight weeks, weight loss was 16 per cent greater in men than in women (11.8 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively) but improvements in insulin resistance were similar.
"Despite adjusting for the differences in weight loss, it appears that men benefited more from the intervention than women," said lead author Pia Christensen from the varsity.
"However, the eight-week low-energy diet in individuals with pre-diabetes did result in the initial 10 per cent weight loss needed to achieve major metabolic improvement in the first phase of a diabetes prevention programme," Christensen added.
These findings are clinically important and suggest gender-specific changes after weight loss, the researchers noted.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV500 Prefacelift Model Available at Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Ssyangyong Rexton at Rs 4.5 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra's Workout Selfie Has Left Ranveer Singh in Disbelief. Find Out Why
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...