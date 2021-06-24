Low-calorie Foods That Will Keep You Energetic While Fasting

Fasting has become one of the trendiest lifestyle choices right now due to multiple benefits associated with it. While the concept of intermittent fasting has become mainstream now for weight loss, people have been fasting much earlier for religious, spiritual, or other health reasons. During the fasting period, one focuses on when to eat rather than what to eat, unlike the conventional weight loss programs.

While research has proven that intermittent fasting is an effective weight loss measure, it has other benefits like keeping blood sugar in control, improving energy levels and helping people to sleep better.

Its concept is rather simple -one has to abstain from eating anything during a set interval of time or restrict your diet strictly and only eat zero or low-calorie food at the time. The goal is to reduce carbohydrates or calorie intake and let your body enter ketosis, a state in which fat is used for energy.

As it might leave one feeling a bit hungry, here are some low-calorie foods you can consume while fasting:

Water: The only truly zero calorie food is water that assists in weight loss and other benefits. It keeps you hydrated during fasting with no calories to consume.

Non-starch veggies: Vegetables like carrot or cucumber are low on calories (41 and 23 per vegetable, respectively) and high on fibre so one can feel full for little energy cost.

Fruits: A nice bowl of fruits is the healthiest low-calorie meal to have while fasting. Citrus fruits or berries are lighter choices than tropical fruits as they are low in calories and rich in minerals, fibre and vitamins.

Popcorn: It is a great low-calorie snack that is considered as a wholegrain with a good amount of fibre and micronutrients. The plain-salted popcorn with no butter or other sweet varieties has only 28 calories per cup.

Oatmeal: Substituting your current breakfast with it will save up hundreds of calories. One cup of oatmeal cooked in water contains only 150 calories.

During fasting period, be mindful of food items that may break your fast. Don’t go for items high in sugar, fat or complex carbs that are difficult to digest.

