Low Cholesterol Rare But Dangerous; Here Are The Symptoms

Having high cholesterol and cardiovascular problems is very common. Our lifestyle and eating habits lead to high cholesterol and cause health issues. But did you know that low cholesterol is also a health issue that one can experience due to various reasons? According to Healthline, low cholesterol is much less common and related to health issues like anxiety, cancer and depression.

Cholesterol is often related to health problems, but it is equally important as it is responsible for the secretion of certain hormones and making vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium. Two major types of cholesterol that govern our health are low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). While HDL is considered to be good cholesterol, LDL is known as bad cholesterol and excess LDL should be removed from the body.

Low cholesterol can cause numerous health issues and they are still being studied. However, researchers are particularly concerned about the negative mental health effects of low cholesterol. Low cholesterol leads to lesser Vitamin D and a low cell growth rate. This can cause the brain cells to be unhealthy and cause anxiety and depression. Some researchers have also found a link between low cholesterol and an increased risk of cancer. However, more studies are required to confirm the impact of low cholesterol and its relationship with cancer.

Low cholesterol doesn’t cause any physical pain like high cholesterol. Its symptoms are similar to that of depression and anxiety due to their direct link to mental health issues. The symptoms of anxiety depression include hopelessness, change in mood, sleep or eating patterns, reduced decision-making power, confusion, nervousness, and agitation. If any of these symptoms show up, visit the doctor for the same.

Causes of low blood pressure include having a family history of the disorder, being on blood pressure treatment programs, untreated clinical depression and being on statins.

