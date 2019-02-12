English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Low-fibre, High-fat Diet May Up Severe Sepsis Risk
Consuming a Western diet, low in fibre and high in fat and sugar, can put you at increased risk of developing severe sepsis, researchers say.
Only for representation purpose. ©Anpet2000 / Istock.com
Loading...
New York: Consuming a Western diet, low in fibre and high in fat and sugar, can put you at increased risk of developing severe sepsis, researchers say.
The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found mice that were fed the Western diet showed an increase in chronic inflammation, sepsis severity and higher mortality rates than mice that were fed a normal diet.
Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection. It can lead to shock and organ failure. It is one of the most common cause of death worldwide.
According to the researchers, including Brooke Napier from the Portland State University, the mice had more severe sepsis and were dying faster because of something in their diet, not because of the weight gain or microbiome, the body's community of bacteria.
"The mice's immune system on the Western diet looked and functioned differently. It looks like the diet is manipulating immune cell function so that you are more susceptible to sepsis, and then when you get sepsis, you die quicker," Napier said.
The researcher said the findings can help hospitals better monitor the diets of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) since they are already the ones most likely to develop sepsis.
"If you know that a diet high in fat and sugar correlates with increased susceptibility to sepsis and increased mortality when those patients are in the ICU, you can make sure they're eating the right fats and the right ratio of fats," she said.
"If you could introduce a dietary intervention while they are in the ICU to decrease their chances of manipulating their immune system in that way, you can somehow influence the outcome," she added.
The team also identified molecular markers in Western diet-fed mice that could be used as predictors or biomarkers for patients that are at high risk for severe sepsis or patients that may need more aggressive treatment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found mice that were fed the Western diet showed an increase in chronic inflammation, sepsis severity and higher mortality rates than mice that were fed a normal diet.
Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body's response to an infection. It can lead to shock and organ failure. It is one of the most common cause of death worldwide.
According to the researchers, including Brooke Napier from the Portland State University, the mice had more severe sepsis and were dying faster because of something in their diet, not because of the weight gain or microbiome, the body's community of bacteria.
"The mice's immune system on the Western diet looked and functioned differently. It looks like the diet is manipulating immune cell function so that you are more susceptible to sepsis, and then when you get sepsis, you die quicker," Napier said.
The researcher said the findings can help hospitals better monitor the diets of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) since they are already the ones most likely to develop sepsis.
"If you know that a diet high in fat and sugar correlates with increased susceptibility to sepsis and increased mortality when those patients are in the ICU, you can make sure they're eating the right fats and the right ratio of fats," she said.
"If you could introduce a dietary intervention while they are in the ICU to decrease their chances of manipulating their immune system in that way, you can somehow influence the outcome," she added.
The team also identified molecular markers in Western diet-fed mice that could be used as predictors or biomarkers for patients that are at high risk for severe sepsis or patients that may need more aggressive treatment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results