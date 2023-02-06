Platelets are the cells that circulate in our blood and bind together when they recognise damaged blood vessels. When we get a cut, for example, the platelets bind at the site of the damaged vessel, thereby making a blood clot. These blood clots help to prevent bleeding. A low blood platelet count is referred to as thrombocytopenia. A normal platelet count is believed to be in the range of 1,50,000 to 4,00,000 platelets per microliter (mcL). In case of a deficiency, then when there is a cut somewhere in the body, the bleeding does not stop. If the platelets count falls below 20,000, then the risk of vein rupture increases manifold.

What are the symptoms of low platelet count?

Symptoms of low platelet count include easy bruising and frequent bleeding from the nose and gums. Your platelet count gets reduced when something prevents your body from producing platelets.

The first reason for the low platelet count could be a deficiency of Vitamin B12 in the body. Deficiency of some nutrients can also be because of platelets. On the other hand, blood cancer, viral infection, HIV, dengue, hepatitis C, chemotherapy and excessive alcohol consumption can also lead to platelet deficiency in the blood.

What can be done to increase platelet count?

One may drink pomegranate and beetroot juice to increase platelet count. The juice of papaya leaves is very helpful in increasing platelets. On the other hand, eating spinach, kiwi, giloy etc. increases the platelet count.

How is platelet count related to cardiovascular disease?

If you have too many platelets, it can lead to the risk of cardiovascular ailments. For example, if there is a problem with platelet count, it can impact your heart.

What is platelet dysfunction?

Many rare diseases are connected to poor platelet function. This means the number of platelets is normal but the platelet functioning is affected. Medicines, like aspirin, can cause this. It’s important to know which medicines have such an impact. Talking to your doctor is the best solution here.

