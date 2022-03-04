Low Testosterone in Men: Symptoms and Causes

Testosterone is a hormone that is naturally produced in both men and women. Despite men having a far larger amount of testosterone than women, the hormone helps both sexes maintain a healthy balance of bodily functions. The testicles produce the majority of testosterone in males. It has an impact on a man’s physical appearance and sexual development. It increases sperm production and a man’s sex drive. It also aids in the development of muscular and bone mass.

If testosterone levels go below normal, men may experience a variety of symptoms. Below are some of them:

1. Low sex drive

In men, testosterone is important for libido (sex drive). As males get older, they may notice a decrease in sex drive. A person with low testosterone is more likely to feel a significant decrease in their desire to have sex.

2. Decreased semen volume

Testosterone helps sperm motility via the generation of semen. Men with low T frequently experience a reduction in the amount of their sperm during ejaculation.

3. Loss of hair

Testosterone is responsible for a variety of bodily activities, including hair growth. For many guys, balding is an inevitable part of the ageing process. While baldness has an inherited component, men with low T are more likely to lose body and facial hair.

4. Drowsiness

Men with low T have complained of acute weariness and a loss of vitality. If you’re tired all the time despite having enough sleep or can’t seem to get motivated to exercise, you may have low T.

5. Increased body fat

Low T can lead to an increase in body fat in men. They are more prone to developing gynecomastia, or enlarged breast tissue. This effect is mainly caused by a testosterone and oestrogen imbalance in men.

6. Decreased bone mass

Osteoporosis, or bone weakening, is a disorder that is commonly linked to women. On the other hand, men with low T may experience bone loss. Testosterone aids in the formation and strengthening of bone. As a result, men with low T, particularly older men, have less bone volume and are more prone to fractures.

