Low Vision in Children: Read To Know Causes and Preventions

Low eyesight is becoming a common issue among young children these days. Typically, this problem is thought to occur as a result of a poor lifestyle, improper reading, excessive watching of television, or being glued to mobile phones. However, some children are born with eyesight issues. Children with poor vision in their eyes have certain symptoms, according to the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

The symptoms include difficulty in recognising familiar faces, reading problems, blurred visibility, inability to distinguish between colour and contrast, headache, or redness in the eyes. If not addressed promptly, this can result in blindness. Let’s know the reasons behind low vision among children.

Reasons for weak eyes of children

1. Neurological Problems

Neurological issues may cause weak eyesight among youngsters. Nerve injury to the areas of the brain that govern vision, for example. In youngsters, damage to the nerves that control their vision can result in weak eyesight and blindness.

2. Genetic Effect

If a family member has albinism or retinitis pigmentosa, these hereditary disorders might cause children to have weak eyes and blindness.

3 . Eye Diseases

Glaucoma, cataracts, retinoblastoma, and retinal illnesses can all affect children, and if not treated early enough, can result in limited vision and irreversible damage to the eyes.

4 . Congenital Problem

Between the 20th and 40th week of pregnancy, the retina in the baby’s eyes begins to mature. During this time, the child may experience major visual abnormalities as a result of any form of disturbance or premature birth.

5. Bad Lifestyle

Children’s eyes can develop a variety of major disorders as a result of their poor lifestyle, which can eventually lead to reduced vision. For example, poor dietary habits, hours spent watching television, using a cellphone, reading while seated incorrectly, and so on.

Myopia and hypermetropia can develop as a result of these factors, posing a long-term difficulty for the youngster.

Remedies

If you notice the aforementioned symptoms in children, take them to the doctor for an eye examination.

- Make some modifications to your child’s food and lifestyle to keep their eyes healthy.

- Consume vitamin A-rich foods. Green leafy vegetables, eggs, milk, carrots, yellow or orange vegetables, spinach, sweet potatoes, papayas, curd, and soybeans are examples of foods that are high in antioxidants.

- Consume pulses, dry fruits, and seeds.

- Consume omega-3-rich meals.

- Correct reading and writing habits, such as not reading when sleeping.

- Make sure the room is well-lit while you’re reading. Children should not be allowed to use their phones or watch TV from a close distance.

