Lucknow-Style Veg Kebab Parathas That You Can Make at Home

Who doesn’t fall for Lucknowi Kebabs? Be it the best restaurants in Lucknow or the street food vendors, you will find the taste of these kebabs everywhere. The whole bunch of flavours and species will make you go crazy for it. And don’t you worry, if you haven’t tried it yet, we are here to help you prepare some veg kebabs.

You don’t have to stick to the exact ingredients. There’s always some room for experimentation. You can play along with chana dal or rajma and make it up to your choices. Let’s get started with the recipe now.

Ingredients for Kebabs

Chana dal – 2 cups

Onion – 1 finely chopped

Ginger – 1 tsp paste

Garlic – 1 tsp paste

Cardamom – 2

Big cardamom -1

Black pepper – 4 grains

Cinnamon – 1 piece

Cloves – 2

Whole coriander – 1 tbsp

Red chilli – 2 whole

Cumin – 1 tsp

Besan – 3 tbsp

Refined oil – cup

Salt – as per taste

Ingredients for Paratha

Maida – 2 bowls

Baking soda – 2 pinch

Curd – cup

Refined oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

Steps to make Veg Kebab Paratha

Start by putting big cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves in the gram dal and let it boil in the cooker till 4 whistles (low flame). Do not add more than a cup of water to the dal.

When it is boiled properly, remove the species from the lentils and separate them.

Grind the boiled dal in a mixer grinder.

Now dry roast whole coriander, red chilli, black pepper, and cumin and grind them roughly

Add these spices to the lentils and mix well.

Now make tikkis and bake them on the pan or you can also deep fry the kebabs well from both sides.

Now add salt, curd, baking soda, and refined oil to the flour and knead the dough. Keep the dough for half an hour.

To make paratha, turn the pan upside down and keep it on the gas.

Keep the flame low and roll out thin parathas by taking a dough ball.

Roast this paratha by applying refined oil to the pan.

Now all you have to do is make a roll by adding green chutney, pickled onions, and 2 kebabs to the paratha and serve it hot. You can also use boiled kidney beans instead of chana dal.

