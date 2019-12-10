Luigi Pirandello’s Death Anniversary: 10 Life Quotes by the Nobel Prize Winner
In the year 1934, Pirandello got Nobel Prize in Literature for "his almost magical power to turn psychological analysis into good theatre.” Read below for inspiring quotes by him.
Luigi Pirandello
Nobel Prize winner Luigi Pirandello was born in Sicily’s Girgenti in the year 1867. Pirandello was a dramatist, novelist, poet, and short story writer, but his greatest achievement is in his plays. He wrote many dramas, which were published, between 1918 and 1935, under the collective title of Maschere nude. In the year 1934, he got a Nobel Prize in Literature for "his almost magical power to turn psychological analysis into good theatre.”
On Luigi Pirandello’s 83rd death anniversary we take a look at 10 poignant quotes by him.
-- I present myself to you in a form suitable to the relationship I wish to achieve with you.
-- Life is full of infinite absurdities, which, strangely enough, do not even need to appear plausible, since they are true.
-- The history of mankind is the history of ideas.
-- Each of us, face to face with other men, is clothed with some sort of dignity, but we know only too well all the unspeakable things that go on in the heart.
-- Nature uses human imagination to lift her work of creation to even higher levels.
-- In bed my real love has always been the sleep that rescued me by allowing me to dream.
-- Anyone can be heroic from time to time, but a gentleman is something you have to be all the time.
-- You too must not count too much on your reality as you feel it today, since like yesterday, it may prove an illusion for you tomorrow.
-- When you say you are in love with humanity, you are well satisfied with yourself.
-- Whatever is a reality today, whatever you touch and believe in and that seems real for you today, is going to be, like the reality of yesterday, an illusion tomorrow.
