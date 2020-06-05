Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, Time and Significance

Also known as Strawberry moon eclipse, it will be seen in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, South/East South America, among other places.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, Time and Significance
Representative image. (Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will occur on the night of June 5. As per timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am on June 6. According to the website, full stage visibility of the eclipse will be at 12:54 am. The duration of the Lunar eclipse 2020 will be three hours and nineteen minutes.

Also known as Strawberry moon eclipse, it will be seen in Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, South/East South America, among other places.

One would wonder why is the moon being referred to as Strawberry moon, the reason behind this dates back to an age-old North American tradition. It is said that the full moon of June appears at the same time of Strawberry’s harvest season and hence the name.

Many religious people here believe that cooking and eating food during this period is not apt. Believers also do not visit temples or perform any auspicious work on this day.

There are no specific precautions that need to be taken while watching this type of eclipse. You can see it with bear eyes, unlike the solar eclipse, but if you want a better view telescope or binoculars can be used.

In 2020, there will be two more penumbral lunar eclipses which will take place on July 5 and November 30.

Total there are three types of lunar eclipses, including total, partial and lunar. The type is dependent on how the moon passes through the Earth's shadow.

In Penumbral lunar eclipse, Earth places itself in between the Sun and the Moon, leading to a shadow on the moon's surface as Earth blocks the sun's light.

