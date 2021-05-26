Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon to be Visible in India; Check Timings and Other Details of Chandra Grahan

Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth between the sun and the moon thus, coming in the way of the sun’s light and casting its shadow on the moon. While a solar eclipse happens when the moon comes in the way of the sun’s light and casts its shadow on Earth. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world.

Four eclipses in 2021:

In 2021, there will be four eclipses i.e. two lunar and two solar eclipses in India. There are going to be 4 eclipses in 2021 starting from:

May 26 – Total Lunar Eclipse

June 10 – Annual Solar Eclipse

November 19 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

December 4 – Total Solar Eclipse

When and Where to see the lunar eclipse in 2021:

1. On May 26, the first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur and astronomers have claimed that this will be a total lunar eclipse. People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

2. On November 19, people will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse which will begin at 11:32 am and will conclude at 6:33 pm. And 97.9 percent of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the earth. One can witness this phenomenal event in India, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic.

WHERE WILL LUNAR ECLIPSE 2021 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

According to Hindu beliefs, people avoid using sharp objects during the eclipse and even observe fast. There is also a sutak period which is a time before the lunar eclipse when any kind of auspicious work is stopped. It begins nine hours before the eclipse starts and concludes with the eclipse.

