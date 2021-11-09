Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time, Where to Watch Online; Check Stunning Images of Last Eclipse Around the World

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. During the phenomenon, the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon and obstruct the sunlight reflected by the Lunar surface. This year’s second and last lunar eclipse is set to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse and will last about six hours. The last lunar eclipse was the Super Flower Blood Moon that took place on May 26.

WHAT IS PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

The partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, but they are not quite perfectly aligned. Earth’s shadow appears to take a bite out of the moon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which predicts several space events, has said that Earth will be experiencing a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century. According to NASA, lunar eclipses can occur a maximum of three times a year.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: DATE AND TIME

According to astrology, the lunar eclipse on November 19, 2021, will take place at around 11:30 AM Indian time. The lunar eclipse will end at 05:33 PM.

WILL IT BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

Partial lunar eclipse will not be visible in most parts of India, but people residing in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be able to witness this event.

It can also be seen in the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Ocean region.

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

The partial lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. However, these people can take to the Internet to watch the live stream of the event.

You can click here to watch Live Stream by Nasa:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/resources/2655/whats-up-november-2021/

You can also watch live stream by clicking on timesanddate.com link below:

https://www.timeanddate.com/live/eclipse-lunar-2021-november-19

AMAZING IMAGES OF 26 MAY, 2021 LUNAR ECLIPSE

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 was held on May 26 and it was a supermoon and a red blood moon all at once. Here’s amazing photos of last partial lunar eclipse.

Now all eyes will be now on November 19 to witness last lunar eclipse of this year, followed by solar eclipse on December 4.

