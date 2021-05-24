Lunar Eclipse 2021 in India: Here's How Chandra Grahan 2021 will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

In pure scientific terms, a lunar eclipse may be described as the phenomenon when the Earth moves in between Sun and Moon and obstructs the sunlight reflected by the Lunar surface. However, in astrology, lunar eclipse has some deep impact on our zodiac signs.

The cosmic event activates the lunar nodes in our birth charts, as the moon glides across an elliptical that is constantly rotating around the zodiac. The highest and lowest points of this orbit correspond with the lunar nodes that appear in our birth charts as south and north nodes. These two nodes, also referred to as the Nodes of Fate, symbolize our past and future.

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 will occur on Wednesday, May 26.

Let us take a look how the total Lunar Eclipse, also known as the annual Flower Moon will affect your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21- April 19)

You might feel some intense emotions during this time, however with the help of friends and family things can feel better. Some good news in the financial area may prevail.

Taurus April (20 - May 20)

On the surface, there may not be much that you will experience. However, internally your desires and secrets may call out to you. It is a time for introspection and addressing your fears that you have been burying.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This lunar eclipse will hit your relationships. There can be some major conclusions, or changes in your love life as you will reach a significant turning point. You and your partner may take your relationship to a new level of commitment or it might mean that a certain connection is reaching its end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may experience some shift in your routine during this lunar eclipse. You may be striving for some new work-life balance during this time.

Leo (July 23- August 23)

You may have to keep an eye on your expenditure since this lunar eclipse may affect your finances. It is also the time to connect with your friends and family for emotional support.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Some old memories may come back to surface during this time. Avoid any emotional outburst if you can and spend time in introspection. You need to heal your emotional wounds during this time. Strike a balance in your personal life as well.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Budding romance is keeping you emotionally engaged in a good place. The lunar eclipse will not be heavy on you. For others it is a good time to work on your career and other ambitions.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Emotionally this time can feel a bit too much to handle. However, do keep in mind that you have the support of a romantic partner or family. Keep an eye on financial expenditure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This event may be significant for you, as you may be making a major change in your life. Allow the changes in yourself to take place organically. Do not try to avoid whatever you are feeling for this is the process that will give way to the new you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This is a great time to explore your spiritual side. You will be lured in by the mystical side of the world, some deep meditation and self-discovery is on its way.

Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

There will be some interesting new events taking place in your romantic life. So be open to whatever comes your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may experience some major changes in your career right now. Your focus will be more on how people perceive you. Image-building and making an impression is what beckons this time.

