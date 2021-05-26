Lunar Eclipse 2021: What are the Dos and Don’ts One Should Follow During Chandra Grahan?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. During the phenomenon, the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon and obstruct the sunlight reflected by the Lunar surface. The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen on Wednesday, May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once.

People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2021: WHAT TO DO AND AVOID DURING CHANDRA GRAHAN?

According to science, lunar eclipses are safe to watch directly through eyes. Therefore, one does not need to take care of any special precautions to witness a Chandra Grahan.

However, Indian mythology defines various dos and don’ts during the Chandra Grahan.

It is said that one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse.

Some other dos include adding a basil (tulsi) leaf to the food items, and donation and charity to the needy.

On the contrary, one should not consume raw food during the grahan.In India, popular traditions also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here