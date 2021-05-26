Lunar Eclipse 2021: When and Where to Watch Chandra Grahan 2021 Online in India

People across the world are waiting for the big supermoon event on Wednesday, May 26. The moon will appear blood red in some parts of the globe due to the total lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses take place when Earth’s shadow blocks the light from the Sun. This leads to the Moon coming under Earth’s penumbra, resulting in a partial or full lunar eclipse. The May 26 event is a total lunar eclipse in which the moon will reach the closest point in Earth’s orbit.

Skywatchers are excited to get a view of the supermoon. The total lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. However, these people can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the supermoon event.

Griffith Observatory

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, US will webcast the total lunar eclipse on May 26, subject to weather conditions. The observatory has also scheduled a live stream on YouTube beginning at 2:15 pm IST on Wednesday. The observatory will not hold public or in-person events like the earlier times due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Telescope Project

The Virtual Telescope Project, based in Italy, will broadcast not one but two live streams on May 26. The online observatory, founded by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, will first stream the lunar eclipse at 3:30 pm IST while the supermoon will be broadcast later in the night.

Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory, also known as the Home of Pluto since the planet was discovered at the facility in 1930, will also give people across the world a chance to get a view of a blood-red moon. The observatory has also scheduled a live stream on Youtube for 3:00 pm IST on May 26. Multiple telescopes at the facility in Arizona, US will allow skywatchers to get a glimpse of the supermoon from the comfort of their homes.

"Lowell educators will show you live views of the eclipse through our 14" Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes," the observatory said on its website, adding that the experts will also impart the science of eclipses, and Lowell's history with the moon.

