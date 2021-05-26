Lunar Eclipse 2021: You Can View Chandra Grahan From These Cities; Check Timings, Other Details

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen on May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Timings:

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

Where will Lunar eclipse 2021 be visible in India?

Next Lunar Eclipse in November

The next lunar eclipse will be on November 19. People will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse which will begin at 11:32 am and will conclude at 6:33 pm. And 97.9 percent of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the earth. One can witness this phenomenal event in India, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic.

