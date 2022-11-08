Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do's and Don'ts of Chandra Grahan

The world will witness the last total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, November 8. It will take place for about 45 minutes and 52 seconds from 5:32 pm to 6:18 pm.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and Moon. As per NASA, when Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth.

Now, let us take a look at the do’s and don’ts of lunar eclipse

– According to religious beliefs, during the lunar eclipse, reciting the Gayatri Mantra is advisable.

– As soon as the eclipse is over, offer water on the Shivling along with chanting Om Namah Shivay.

– Take a holy dip before and after the lunar eclipse

– If you are driving, keep the headlights on throughout the time period

Don’ts

– Don’t let children watch the lunar eclipse alone

– Don’t watch the eclipse with naked eyes.

– Don’t use any sharp objects during the eclipse, as per belief

– People, as per belief, should not consume food

