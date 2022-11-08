CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check LATEST Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Around The World

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check LATEST Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Around The World

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates in India: Watch livestream of the last Chandra Grahan of this year and get LIVE updates

By: Lifestyle Desk

Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 15:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Tuesday's eclipse will be visible across eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific and North America. (Image: Reuters)

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place today on Tuesday, November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse will start at 3.46 pm, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release.

Nov 08, 2022 15:11 IST

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Busting Myths Around the Do's and Don'ts of Chandra Grahan

According to Hindu tradition, the lunar eclipse is believed to impact people’s health and life in an adverse way. However, most of these are just myths and fail to be backed by scientific facts. Check out some common myths that people believe about the Chandra Grahan. READ MORE

Nov 08, 2022 15:10 IST

LUNAR ECLIPSE: WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

Skywatchers are excited to get a view of the last lunar eclipse of the year. You can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the celestial event.

Nov 08, 2022 15:08 IST

Full Moon Dazzles Over Washington

Full Moon Dazzles Over Washington
The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington, on Monday. (Image: PTI)
Nov 08, 2022 15:06 IST

Moon In Different Stages Of The Eclipse

Moon In Different Stages Of The Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Nasa shared this composite photo showing the moon in different stages of the eclipse from top left to bottom right. (Image: Nasa)

totality is 5.12 pm and the ending time of the partial phase is 6.19 pm.

The sky watchers in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, can watch the moon’s disappearing act at the time of moonrise, when the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress at the time of moonrise. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.

