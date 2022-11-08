Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: Check LATEST Photos of Chandra Grahan from India, Around The World

Live now
By: Lifestyle Desk
Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 15:11 IST
New Delhi, India
CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is all set to take place today on Tuesday, November 8. According to NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the next total lunar eclipse will not occur before three years. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse will start at 3.46 pm, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release. The ending time of Read More
According to Hindu tradition, the lunar eclipse is believed to impact people’s health and life in an adverse way. However, most of these are just myths and fail to be backed by scientific facts. Check out some common myths that people believe about the Chandra Grahan. READ MORE
Skywatchers are excited to get a view of the last lunar eclipse of the year. You can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the celestial event.
The sky watchers in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, can watch the moon’s disappearing act at the time of moonrise, when the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress at the time of moonrise. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023, and the same is a partial eclipse.
