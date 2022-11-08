Lunar Eclipse 2022: When and Where to Watch Chandra Grahan Free Online Live; Check India Timings

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022 ONLINE: Skygazers is all set to witness a total lunar eclipse today on Tuesday, November 8. The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned. The Earth basically gets between the Sun and the Moon while casting a shadow on the surface of the moon. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the innermost part of Earth’s shadow. The total phases of the second lunar eclipse will be witnessed in parts of Asia, North America, northern and eastern Europe, Australia, and most of South America.

According to Ministry of Earth Science, the eclipse will begin at 2:39 pm IST. The total eclipse will start at 3:36 pm IST. The ending time of totality is 5:12 IST and the ending time of partial phase is 6:19 pm IST.

In India, partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, beginning at Moonrise at 5:32 PM and ending at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: SUTAK TIME

Do not forget the Sutak period, which as per religious beliefs is considered an inauspicious period. It is generally advised to stay indoors and avoid doing any new work during the eclipse. As per Drik Panchang, Chandra Grahan Sutak will begin at 9:21 AM and end at 6:18 PM. Meanwhile, Sutak time for children, the elderly, and the sick will start at 2:48 PM and will end at 6:18 PM.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: HOW TO WATCH

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope, but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

Skywatchers are excited to get a view of the last lunar eclipse of the year. You can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the celestial event.

TIMEANDDATE.COM

The website TimeandDate.com will host a livestream of the total eclipse starting 2:30 pm IST.

GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY

The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, US will webcast the total lunar eclipse. The observatory has also scheduled a live stream on YouTube beginning at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

THE VIRTUAL TELESCOPE PROJECT

The Virtual Telescope Project, based in Italy, will start live stream from 3pm IST.

LOWELL OBSERVATORY

Lowell Observatory, also known as the Home of Pluto since the planet was discovered at the facility in 1930, will also give people across the world a chance to get a view of a blood-red moon.

The observatory has also scheduled a live stream on Youtube for 2:30 pm IST.

City-wise Chandra Grahan Timings in India

AGARTALA: 04:38 pm to 07:26 pm.

BENGALURU: 05:49 pm to 07:26 pm.

BHUBANESWAR: 05:09 pm to 07:29pm.

CHENNAI: 05:38 to 07:26 pm.

CHANDIGARH: 05:26 pm to 07:26 pm

DELHI: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

GUWAHATI: 04:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

GURUGRAM: 05:29 pm to 07:26 pm.

HYDERABAD: 05:40 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOLKATA: 04:52 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOHIMA: 04:23 pm to 07:26 pm.

MUMBAI: 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm.

NAGPUR: 05:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

NOIDA: 05:27 pm to 07:26 pm.

PATNA: 05:00 pm to 07:26 pm.

SRINAGAR: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

Source: timeanddate.com

