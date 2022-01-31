Lunar New Year 2022: Date, History, and Significance of Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year 2022: While the entire world erupts into joy after welcoming the new year on January 1, another set of celebrations is anticipated by people from various parts across the world. These celebrations pertain to the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival that falls after the new year celebrations.

Primarily celebrated among the Chinese community, the festival is celebrated at the rise of the second moon after the winter solstice. As the date of the festival depends on the cycles of the moon, the Lunar New Year does not fall on the same date every year. Generally, it is noted that the festival falls anywhere between January 20 to February 21 as per the Gregorian calendar.

Chinese New Year, every year, is associated with the 12 animals representing 12 zodiac signs. These animals are rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, pig, rat, ox, and tiger. For example, the Lunar New Year 2021 was the year of Ox. This Lunar New Year will be the year of the Tiger. Chinese New Year 2022 will fall on February 1.

Chinese New Year: History

RELATED NEWS Chinese New Year 2021 on February 12: All You Need to Know

The Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year finds its roots in folklore that has been echoing the ears of people ever since its inception roughly 3,500 years ago. According to the tale, there was once a beast named ‘Nian’ who used to destroy crops, livestock, and would even harm people. The people of the village used to keep food outside their doors to keep the beast from destroying their homes.

Later, a wise man discovered that Nian, the beast, was scared of the colour red and loud noises. This is when people started decorating their homes with red lanterns and scrolls and started bursting firecrackers to keep the beast at bay.

Chinese New Year: Significance

Millions of people celebrate the Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year to usher out the previous year, welcome the new year, and along with it, new opportunities, possibilities, and luck. This year, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated in the year of the Tiger, which means people born in this year will turn out to be fierce, strong, and brave.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.