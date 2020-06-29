Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Madhuri Dixit Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday with Family, Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share a heartfelt note of greeting for her mother on her birthday

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit’s mother turned another year older on June 27. Madhuri took to social media to share a heartfelt note of greeting on the occasion. The actress shared a time-worn photograph of her mom wherein she looks rather young.

Her tweet reads, “To my precious, my support system, the most beautiful woman in the whole world, my anchor in the stormy sea of life and the wind in my sails... I cherish you more with each passing day, today is just a little extra special. Happy Birthday Mom (sic.)”

The 53-year-old also treated her Instafam with a video from her mom’s celebration. The Devdas actress posted videos showing her family including husband and kids singing happy birthday as Madhuri’s mother cuts a cake.

On the work front, Madhuri’s last movie was Karan Johar’s Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. She was a co-judge of Colors TV's dance reality show, Dance Deewane, Season 1 and Season 2. Madhuri will collaborate with Ship Of Theseus maker Anand Gandhi for an upcoming web show. The series is tentatively titled, Saheli.

The actress is all set to step in the OTT universe as she unites with Karan Johar for a new series. The suspenseful family drama series will be produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment. The show titled The Heroine will mark Madhuri’s digital debut in acting.

