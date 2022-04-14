Madhuri Dixit in Designer Anamika Khanna’s Stunning Ensemble in her Debut Web Series

When it comes to showcasing grace and elegance with perfectly balanced sophistication, it is hard to beat Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. She continues to melt millions of hearts with her enviably chic sense of style. Madhuri always manages to perfectly blend her ethnic sartorial choices with her contemporary taste.

The actress amped up her fashion statement in her debut web series The Fame Game, in which she is playing a character of an Indian actress, Anamika Anand. Madhuri sported some glamorous looks in the web series, which ideally accessorised her true beauty.

Recently, the creator of The Fame Game, Sri Rao took to his official Instagram account to drop a series of Madhuri’s looks from the series and revealed that her outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna.

Rao penned down a long note in the caption to express his happiness as the designer agreed to create the outfits for Madhuri. He wrote, “’Anamika in Anamika’… It was a dream come true when renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna agreed to create one-of-kind, couture outfits for Madhuri Dixit in “The Fame Game.”

He added, “For me, the character of Anamika Anand is the epitome of grace and beauty and stardom. And there was only one woman who could design clothes that would match the iconic status of this character: none other than a real-life Anamika… Khanna, that is. Anamika Khanna rarely designs for film and television so it was my immense honor to collaborate with her and observe her process of creating these stunning works of art. Here are just a few of her hand-made designs.”

Honestly, Anamika Khanna’s designs are truly a “stunning work of art”. They define the perfect mix of traditional and modern couture. In one of the pictures, Madhuri can be seen donning a maroon embroidered ethnic co-cord set, which featured a crop top and flared bottom styled with a matching long shrug.

Madhuri Dixit looked flawlessly alluring in embroidered off-white Anarkali suit with sheer full sleeves. She completed her look with statement earrings and open tresses, which he curled at the end. Once again keeping her ethnic game on, she donned a heavily embroidered sleeveless top, which she paired with a sheer off-white flowy skirt and dupatta.

The entire ensemble reached a whole new level, as she paired her look with a pair of heavy shimmery earrings and open hair with curls. Madhuri Dixit looked drop-dead gorgeous in an intricately embroidered sheer black saree with white flower motifs. She completed her look with silver accessories.

Well, it was not all ethnic. In one of the pictures, Madhuri switched to chic formals and wore an embroidered off-white jacket atop a solid off-white inner. The actress defined minimalist, as she chose big golden hoops with golden bracelets. Madhuri tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a nude makeup look with chocolate colour lip shade.

Once again, she donned a black saree but this time it was not all black. She opted for a sheer black sari with red-colored leaf embroidery. Keeping it edgy, Madhuri wore a black formal blazer atop a matching inner, but what grabbed all eyeballs was the multicolour embroidery on the ensemble.

