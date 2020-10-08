Madhuri Dixit Makes Sabudana Khichdi with Husband Shriram Nene, Posts Funny Video

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene recently cooked sabudana khichdi at home together, and the actress posted a video with funny glimpses of the cooking session. The actress shared the recipe in a YouTube video, in which the couple is seen laughing together while cooking a dish that Shriram says is "very, very special" to them.

"I'm back with another cooking video and today’s dish is sabudana khichadi. This dish always reminds me of my grandmother. I have grown up eating it. And it was an integral part of fasting at home," Madhuri said.

Watch the video here:

Here's the ingredients for her recipe:

½ kg Sabudana

1 Potato, medium size, chopped

¾ cup Peanut powder

Salt to taste

1½ tsp Cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Green chillies, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

1½ tsp Ghee

Sugar to taste

Method

* Soak the sabudana overnight or for six-seven hours in water. The water should be until two-three inches above the sabudana.

* Drain the water.

* After she soaks the sabudana, Madhuri puts a little bit of olive oil (2½ tsp), salt and sugar, and steams it. It can be steamed either in a steamer for eight to ten minutes, or in a microwave for six to eight minutes.

* In a pan, heat ghee. Add cumin, chillies and curry leaves. Saute for a while.

* Now add chopped and boiled potato. Cook for a while.

* Now add sabudana to the pan. Mix well.

* Add peanut powder so that the sabudana does not stick. Mix well.

* Add coriander leaves (optional) for garnish. Sabudana khichdi is ready.