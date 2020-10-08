Madhuri Dixit Makes Sabudana Khichdi with Husband Shriram Nene, Posts Funny Video
Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene got together in the kitchen to cook sabudana khichdi and the actress shared the video on YouTube.
Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene recently cooked sabudana khichdi at home together, and the actress posted a video with funny glimpses of the cooking session. The actress shared the recipe in a YouTube video, in which the couple is seen laughing together while cooking a dish that Shriram says is "very, very special" to them.
"I'm back with another cooking video and today’s dish is sabudana khichadi. This dish always reminds me of my grandmother. I have grown up eating it. And it was an integral part of fasting at home," Madhuri said.
Watch the video here:
Here's the ingredients for her recipe:
½ kg Sabudana
1 Potato, medium size, chopped
¾ cup Peanut powder
Salt to taste
1½ tsp Cumin seeds
Curry leaves
Green chillies, chopped
Coriander leaves, chopped
1½ tsp Ghee
Sugar to taste
Method
* Soak the sabudana overnight or for six-seven hours in water. The water should be until two-three inches above the sabudana.
* Drain the water.
* After she soaks the sabudana, Madhuri puts a little bit of olive oil (2½ tsp), salt and sugar, and steams it. It can be steamed either in a steamer for eight to ten minutes, or in a microwave for six to eight minutes.
* In a pan, heat ghee. Add cumin, chillies and curry leaves. Saute for a while.
* Now add chopped and boiled potato. Cook for a while.
* Now add sabudana to the pan. Mix well.
* Add peanut powder so that the sabudana does not stick. Mix well.
* Add coriander leaves (optional) for garnish. Sabudana khichdi is ready.
