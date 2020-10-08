Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Madhuri Dixit Makes Sabudana Khichdi with Husband Shriram Nene, Posts Funny Video

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene got together in the kitchen to cook sabudana khichdi and the actress shared the video on YouTube.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madhuri Dixit Makes Sabudana Khichdi with Husband Shriram Nene, Posts Funny Video
Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene got together in the kitchen to cook sabudana khichdi and the actress shared the video on YouTube.

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene recently cooked sabudana khichdi at home together, and the actress posted a video with funny glimpses of the cooking session. The actress shared the recipe in a YouTube video, in which the couple is seen laughing together while cooking a dish that Shriram says is "very, very special" to them.

"I'm back with another cooking video and today’s dish is sabudana khichadi. This dish always reminds me of my grandmother. I have grown up eating it. And it was an integral part of fasting at home," Madhuri said.

Watch the video here:

Here's the ingredients for her recipe:

½ kg Sabudana

1 Potato, medium size, chopped

¾ cup Peanut powder

Salt to taste

1½ tsp Cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Green chillies, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

1½ tsp Ghee

Sugar to taste

Method

* Soak the sabudana overnight or for six-seven hours in water. The water should be until two-three inches above the sabudana.

* Drain the water.

* After she soaks the sabudana, Madhuri puts a little bit of olive oil (2½ tsp), salt and sugar, and steams it. It can be steamed either in a steamer for eight to ten minutes, or in a microwave for six to eight minutes.

* In a pan, heat ghee. Add cumin, chillies and curry leaves. Saute for a while.

* Now add chopped and boiled potato. Cook for a while.

* Now add sabudana to the pan. Mix well.

* Add peanut powder so that the sabudana does not stick. Mix well.

* Add coriander leaves (optional) for garnish. Sabudana khichdi is ready.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading