Madhuri Dixit Shares Goofy Pics Post Harry Potter Film Marathon

Actress Madhuri Dixit also seems to be a huge Harry Potter fan. The potterhead actress recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of herself in which she is seen in a goofy mood. She has shared these images after a Harry Potter film marathon.

She is wearing Potter glass and has her tongue sticking out. She is wearing a green outfit with green and golden colour earrings. In the caption, Madhuri has also used Harry Potter’s Patronus Charm: Expecto Patronum. The caption to her series of photos is, “Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon. Expecto Patronum.”

Within 19 hours of being posted, the pictures have garnered over six lakh likes and loads of comments. Many users have reacted to the post by dropping laugh out loud emoji, heart eye emojis, red heart emojis among others. Some users have remarked on how she is a fellow potter head while some have extended a warm welcome to the Harry Potter fan club. Quite a few users have also asked her about which house she belongs to. There are four houses in the series namely, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Gryffindor.

The actress keeps sharing photos with her husband Dr Shri Ram Nene and their children Arin and Ryan. She had recently shared a family selfie with her insta fam. In the picture, the couple and her two sons were featured along with her mother. The actress captioned the post as, “Carrying the post-festive feels and memories with me to work.”

Reacting to her post, actor Anil Kapoor said, “Lovely pic Madhuri .. my good wishes to mom.” Many users commented on the post with heart emojis, pink heart emojis and heart eye emojis.