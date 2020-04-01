Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Madhuri Dixit Teams Up with Top Choreographers for Free Dance Classes Online

The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with Madhuri Dixit.

IANS

April 1, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit Teams Up with Top Choreographers for Free Dance Classes Online
Madhuri Dixit. (Image: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit Nene feels that dance is one of the best forms of workout. As most people are locked in their homes now due to the nationwide lockdown, the veteran actress has teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'souza to offer dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

Madhuri's online dance academy will give away two popular dance classes every week for free.

"We want to provide people to relieve stress in the sanctity of their own home with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves. Dance is one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape," said Madhuri.

The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.

To tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25. Some are doing the dishes, working out indoors or brushing up their culinary skills.

